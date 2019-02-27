Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Martin. View Sign

HARTLAND -- Raymond E. Martin, 85, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital. He was born May 14, 1933, in Hartland, a son of Ervin and Vivian (Cookson) Martin.



He graduated from Hartland Academy in 1951 and the University of Maine in Orono in 1955, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry. He was a fraternity brother at Alpha Tau Omega.



Following graduation, Raymond began his varied self-employed career in the logging and pulp industry. He then transitioned into a construction business that served the local area and took him to various communities across the state of Maine. He spent the remainder of his career working for the town of Hartland before retiring in 1995.



Raymond enjoyed hunting and fishing in the local area and occasionally joined others for trips to more remote locations. All such adventures, whether local or beyond, contributed many "outdoor tales" his family and friends have enjoyed repeating over the years. He loved the camping life and will be remembered for his very large evening campfires where family and friends would always congregate. Although he wasn't an avid cook, his freshly made biscuits were always a request whenever any of the family were visiting.



He had a lifelong love of baseball, playing throughout his youth and into college, and later in life trying to coach the Red Sox through the TV. He is at rest knowing they are World Champs once again!



Raymond believed in community service and served on the Board of Directors for MSAD 48 and the Sebasticook Valley Hospital. The 1990 Town of Hartland Annual Report bestowed the Citizens' Award upon him "in appreciation for his many years of service and dedication to the community". He was a member and Past Master of Corinthian Lodge # 0095 in Hartland, a member of the Ira Berry Chapter # 57 Royal Arch Masons and a Past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star # 189.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 ½ years, Beverly Neal Martin; his children and their spouses, Jerry and Kathleen Martin, Daniel and Becky Martin, and Nancy and Michael Temple; seven grandchildren, Christopher and wife Diane Martin, Kaili and her husband Ian Dilts, Ashleigh and husband Daniel Hansberger, Alex and wife Lauren Temple, Samantha Martin, Danielle and husband Collier Anderson, and Tyler Martin; seven great-grandchildren, Joshua, Harrison, Gage, Stella, William, Kayla and Susannah; as well as several nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Selden and Gerald; and a great-granddaughter, Lillian.



Spring graveside committal services will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hartland in the summer of 2019. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written tributes at



Memorial donations may be made to the:



Hartland Public Library



16 Mill St.



Hartland, ME 04943







117 Main Street

Newport , ME 04953

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Feb. 27, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close