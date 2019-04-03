OAKLAND - Raymond Carl Bickford, 86, of Oakland, passed away at Togus Springs Hospice Center on March 27, in Augusta. He was born in Rome, May 29, 1932.
Ray was predeceased by his father, John R. Bickford, mother Lillian M. Tibbetts Bickford; and brother, Robert Bickford and his sons, Peter Bickford and Timothy Bickford.
Ray leaves behind his wife, Ruth Hurd Bickford of Oakland; son, Gregory Bickford and wife, Diane of Unionville, Conn., and daughter, Kim Bickford of Waterville; grandchildren, Joseph Greene and wife, Leslie of Fairfield and their children, and Jeremy Bickford of Conn., Courtney Greene of Waterville, Michael Ashman and wife, Cara of New Hampshire and Brian Bickford of North Carolina. Ray also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was particularly close to his cousin, Vance Tibbetts and wife, Ida of Norridgewock. He also leaves behind his stepsons, Landy St. Peter and wife, Mary of Oakland, Mark St. Peter of Waterville and Glenn St. Peter of Oakland, his stepdaughters, Caron Beeckel and husband, Peter of Turner, and Diane St. Peter and wife, Lisa of Massachusetts, stepgrandchildren Jeremiah, Jacob, Ben, and Ashley St. Peter, and many others throughout the US.
A private memorial will be held on April 28. His families would like to extend their immense gratitude for every staff member of the Togus Springs Hospice Center for the incredibly loving care that was provided for our Ray, or "Ray-Ray" as Kathy referred to him. Arrangements are under the care of Direct Cremation of Maine.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 3, 2019