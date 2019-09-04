AUGUSTA - Raymond A. "Ray" Boucher Sr., 87, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Augusta on Feb. 21, 1932, a son of the late Alfred and Rosa (Picard) Boucher.
Ray attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War.
Ray started his career as a pipe fitter, working his way up to superintendent, managing many large scale projects at various paper mills across Maine and Eastern Canada.
He enjoyed travelling to foreign countries and, in later years, wintering in Spain.
Ray was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Richard Boucher and six sisters, Connie Rodrigue, Nancy Champagne, Martha St. Hilaire, Gertrude Chase, Lorraine Levesque and Madeline Levesque.
He is survived by four daughters, Barbara Barker of Farmingdale, Susan Denton and her husband Michael of Foxfire Village, N.C., Jean Black and her husband John of Manchester and Marie Whitney of Naples, a son, Raymond Boucher Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Augusta; a sister, Dorothy Higgins of Augusta; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his family, Ray leaves behind his best friend, Jeannine Reny of Augusta.
Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday, September 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, September 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers with military honors will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta at a later date.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 4, 2019