AUGUSTA - Raymond B. Morin - 85, of Dyer Drive, died May 7, 2019 at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation after an extended illness. He was born in Lewiston, on Sept. 6, 1933, the son of Frank Morin and Noemie (Rancourt) Morin.
Mr. Morin served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Augusta State Hospital, later know as Augusta Mental Health Institute, for 38 years.
He was predeceased by his parents; and by a brother, Henry Morin.
Surviving are his wife, Delia F. (Pelletier) Morin of Augusta; two sons, Richard R. Morin and his wife, Monique of Randolph and Floyd W. Morin and his wife, Lisa of Augusta; one brother, Edward Morin of Lewiston, two sisters, Madeline LeBlance and Connie Bourgette, both of Lewiston; two grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no visiting hours and no services. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation and the team at Constellation Hospice of Lewiston for the special care they provided to Mr. Morin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.
Published in Central Maine on May 9, 2019