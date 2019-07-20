AUGUSTA - Raymond A. DeMello, 80 of Vassalboro (formerly of Au Gres, Mich., Readfield, Cabin Creek, Mont. and the South Shore of Massachusetts) passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta after a short illness. Born March 13, 1939 in Weymouth, Mass., he was the son of Alfred and Rosalind DeMello (Stone) of Scituate, Mass.
Raymond was a devoted husband and father. His wife of over fifty years, Dianne L. DeMello, predeceased him in November 2017. He loved agriculture and farming and for over thirty years he was a poultry farmer in Readfield. In an earlier career, Raymond worked as shift supervisor at a natural gas processing facility for Montana Dakota Utilities in Baker, Mont. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1965.
Raymond enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He also loved all types of animals and over the course of his life worked with sheep, cattle, pigs and all types of poultry. A trip to the local fairground to visit the agricultural area was one of his biggest joys.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Jane Mills of Kingston, Mass.; and his six children, Dana DeMello (Jamie), Brian DeMello (Carole), Alan DeMello (Jill), Barbara Verzillo (Ray), Mark DeMello (Kelly), Kim Brann (Pat); 15 grandchildren, Danielle, Lacy, William, Craig, Brandon, Heather, Brianna, Barry, Joshua, Megan, Ana, Salina, Karina, Jacob and Julia; great-granddaughters, Charlotte, Meredith, Harlow and Hadley, great-grandsons, Owen, Billy, Abel and Parker.
The family is grateful for the kindness and compassion of Raymond's caregivers at Togus VA and Maine General Hospital, both in Augusta.
Services will be held at a later date at the Veterans National Cemetery.
Published in Central Maine on July 20, 2019