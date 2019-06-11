Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

LITCHFIELD – Randy Louis Alexander, 34, of Litchfield, died unexpectedly, Saturday June 8, 2019, on his way home in Litchfield. He was born in Augusta, Maine on March 3, 1985 the son of John and Julie (Willoughby) Alexander.



Randy had a heart of gold, always smiling and ready to have a good time. He loved spending time with his children. He was a great farther. He Loved his job at Margarita's in Auburn. He had so many friends there that truly cared about him. He loved to play guitar and sing, especially to his kids.



He is predeceased by a grandmother, Joyce Ware, two grandfathers, Bob Willoughby and John (Jack) Alexander.



Randy is survived by his parents, John and Julie Alexander; a son, Cage M. Alexander, a daughter, Lillianna Joy Alexander; a brother, Michael Alexander, a sister, Chyrle Gowell and husband Rick; a grandmother, Nancy Alexander; a niece Katie Campbell, a nephew Johnathan Danforth; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



At Randy's request they'll be no services. A celebration of Randy's life and scattering of his ashes will be held at his home in Litchfield for close family and friends. Family will announce date and time.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



Any donations can be made directly to Camden Bank



in his kid's names as they have accounts there







