Randy L. Young

Obituary
CHELSEA - Randy L. Young, 41, of Chelsea died unexpectedly on July 8, 2019. Born Sept. 2, 1977 to Pamela Young and Donald Gagnon. Randy attended Gardiner Area High School.

Randy is predeceased by his mother, Pamela Barney.

Survived by three children, Tyler, Elizabeth, and Caleb Young; stepfather "dad", Alfred Barney, father, Donald Gagnon; and half-brother, Donnie.

Celebration of life will be held on August 18, 1 p.m. at American Legion, 396 Eastern Ave., Augusta. Private burial.

Published in Central Maine on July 18, 2019
