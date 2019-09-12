WATERVILLE - Ralph William Norton, 69, passed away August 16, 2019 at his home in Waterville after a battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 26, 1951 in Hammond, Ind., the son of Wayne and Phyllis Norton.
He grew up in Mishawaka, Ind. and moved to Waterville in 1992 where he started a successful painting business, Jobs Well Done. Ralph enjoyed camping, fishing, and watching his favorite college football team, Notre Dame. A fantastic cook, he loved to celebrate the holidays with his family and friends and was always ready for a good game of cribbage.
Ralph is survived by his sons Dominic of Waterville and Ralph, Jr of Indiana, his daughters Brittany of Waterville and Desiree of Indiana; grandsons Julian of Waterville, and Kevin, Jaxon, and Dominic of Indiana, granddaughters Mackenzie and Tabitha of Indiana; and his brothers, Jerry, Dave, and Terry of Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Ralph's apartment, 47 Silver St. Apt #1, Waterville. Light refreshments will be served.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan, ME 04976.
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 12, 2019