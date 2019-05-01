Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph W. Furrow. View Sign Service Information Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home 707 Main St Monmouth , ME 04259 (207)-933-4444 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home 707 Main St Monmouth , ME 04259 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home 707 Main St Monmouth , ME 04259 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEWISTON - Ralph W. Furrow, 87, a resident of North Monmouth has gone to heaven to be reunited with his wife, family and friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born on Oct. 4, 1931 in Island Falls, the son of Charles Furrow and Pauline (Bragdon) Furrow. Ralph attended Brunswick High School.



Ralph served in the Army National Guard from 1948 to 1952, and served active duty from 1950 to 1952. He married the love of his life, Johanna "Jo" Smeal on April 30, 1955 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mount Arlington, N.J. They had a wonderful life together for 51 years, raising their four children; she passed away on July 25, 2006.



He worked for the State of Maine in the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Ralph enjoyed time with his family, fishing and playing bingo.



He is survived by two daughters, Mickey Furrow and wife, Jamie Milligan of Augusta, Cindy Stevens of Monmouth, two sons, Daniel Furrow and his fiancé, Sharon Nelson of Standish, Thomas Furrow and domestic partner, Bethany Leigh of Readfield; two grandchildren, Kristin Furrow of Portland, Kelsi Stevens of Buckfield; a sister, Betty Talbot of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.



Waiting for him in heaven are his wife, "Jo" Furrow; his parents; and two brothers, Ronald Furrow and Mayland Furrow.



Funeral service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth. Visiting hours will be at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Maine Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.







