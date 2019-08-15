AUGUSTA - Ralph Edward "Ed" Hanson, 82, of Augusta, died peacefully Sunday Aug. 11, 2019 at the Maine Veterans' Home in Augusta.
He was born in Portland June 23, 1937, the son of Ralph and Mary (Sudbay) Hanson.
A 1955 graduate of Rockland High School and 1958 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy. Ed proudly served in the Navy and Naval Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1966 as a lieutenant.
After college, he worked at the Socony Mobile Oil Corporation as a junior engineer in their marine resources division and taught marine engineering at Maine Maritime Academy and always enjoyed working at his alma mater.
He was employed by Central Maine Power Company retiring as the vice president for production and operations after 30 years. He was a creative and innovative engineer, holding several U.S. patents for his ideas.
A life-long fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, he played baseball throughout high school and college. He was a Hall Dale Little League coach and umpire for many years. He was active with the MSAD 16 school board, serving as its chairman 12 times. During his retirement, he was a proud member of the Wendy's lunch bunch and Friday coffee group.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ruth; his children, Elizabeth Hanson Church of Fayette, John Edward Hanson of Roswell, Georgia and Jennifer Hanson Henke of Alexandria, Va.; his grandsons, Samuel Berry, Adrian Hanson, Ryan Henke, Duncan Hanson, Jack Hanson, and Owen Henke; sister-in-law, Joan Peters, of Tenants Harbor; his sisters, Constance Harrison and her husband, Frank of Yarmouth and Sarah McMennamin of Portland.
A memorial service will be held at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta on Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m.
Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, the Hanson family has asked that you make a donation to the
Maine Maritime Academy
Development Office
Pleasant Street
Castine ME 04420
in Ed's honor
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 15, 2019