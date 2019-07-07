Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RADM Theodore E. Lewin. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 520 South Washington Street Alexandria , VA 22314 (703)-549-0074 Send Flowers Obituary

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - We are sad to announce the death of RADM Lewin, 85, of Alexandria, Va., on June 17, 2019, after a brief illness. RADM Lewin was born in Rockland, Maine, the son of Brig Gen Theodore E. and Florida Cooke Lewin. He grew up mostly in Augusta, Maine, attended Cony High School (1951), attended University of South Carolina for one year as a Navy ROTC student and entered the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating with honors in 1956. In 1982, he completed the Government Executive Program in National and International Security, JFK School of Government,



He served on one surface ship, USS Thuban ( AKA19) and one diesel sub USS Jallo (SS-368), four nuclear polaris subs: USS George Washington (SSBN-598), USS Stonewall Jackson (SSBN-634) (plank owner), USS Henry Clay (SSBN-625) and commanded USS John Marshall (SSBN-611), completing 15 Polaris patrols, six in command. Among his more senior assignments were Deputy Commander Squadron 15 in Guam, Colo., Nuclear Training Unit West Milton, N.Y., and Commander Squadron Two in Groton, Conn. As a one star he commanded Naval Base Seattle; and Director, Strategic Submarine Division in the office of the CNO. With two stars he Commanded Naval Forces, Philippines; and President, Board of Inspection and Survey in Washington, D.C. After 36 years on active duty, he retired in 1992.



He has been awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with gold star in lieu of second award, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal (two awards), the Humanitarian Service Medal (two awards), the National Defense Service Medal (three awards), the Sea Service Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon (three awards), and the Republic of Philippines Legion of Honor Medal in the degree of Commander.



After retirement, he worked in the nuclear power field for Sonalyst, an employee owned professional services business.



In 1999, the family built a camp on Lake Damariscotta, Maine, where they made cherished friends and enjoyed life from June to September. For 20 years they spent January to April at Countryside Golf and CC in Naples, Fla., where they also made cherished friends. Ted and Jan made eight trips to Europe with three other USNA 1956 couples. Due to the fortunate South Pacific duties, Ted became an expert shell collector. He was a many-year season ticket holder to the Washington Opera, the USNA football games, and a lover of the Redskins. Every day he read the Washington Post from cover to cover starting with the Sports Section. He loved to tell and hear stories and jokes. His many friends will miss them.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Graywacz Lewin, his son, Michael Lewin, his wife, Pam Kruh, and grandchildren Zachary, Samuel and Etta Lewin of Connecticut; nephews Mark and Peter Morris (Maryland); grandniece, Hannah Morris (Maryland); grandnephews Parker and Jarrett Hennessy (Thomaston, Maine).



In 2014, he was predeceased by his son, Charles W. Lewin. Also predeceasing him, his sisters, Sylvia Morris (Maryland) and Cynthia Hennessey (Maine).



The family looks forward to receiving visitors Sunday, July 14, 2-4 p.m., at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314. At 4 p.m. a celebration of life will begin and light refreshments will be served. Please, no flowers.







