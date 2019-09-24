Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel J. Lajoie. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Northern Ave. Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Rachel J. Lajoie, 59, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, Portland following a brave and courageous medical procedure. She was born in Augusta on Nov. 16, 1959, a daughter of Laurier J. and Theresa H. (Caron) Brunelle.



Mrs. Lajoie was a graduate St. Augustine School and Cony High School. She was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.



Mrs. Lajoie had been employed for over 35 years at Central Maine Power in various departments, but most recently in the IT department.



Rachel was an amazing person, everyone who met her felt her compassion for life and her sense of caring for all of those around her. In her younger years, she enjoyed going for motorcycle rides, going to the beach and spending time with her friends who remain her lifelong friends today. She had a strong passion for nature and being surrounded by her closest family. She loved to be on the boat and in her kayak exploring the coves of South Twin Lake in Millinocket and exploring the Maine woods with her daughter and grandchildren. Rachel and her daughter's family started an annual tradition to go to Newport Richey, Fla. every April vacation to escape the cold Maine winter. She loved the beach, warmth of the sun and sand on her toes. She also loved watching her grandsons play hockey, soccer and lacrosse. She was dedicated to being there for all of their life experiences.



She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Gary D. Lajoie of Augusta; her daughter, Renee T. Callahan and her husband, Peter E. Callahan of Augusta; her parents, Laurier J. and Theresa H. (Caron) Brunelle of Augusta; Uncle Paul and Aunt Dot BusqueA of Augusta; Uncle Cecil Teed of Phoenix, Ariz,; three brothers, Michael Brunelle and his wife Rachel of Chelsea, Paul Brunelle and his wife Sandi of Pittston and David Brunelle and his wife Lori of Chelsea; and her three amazing grandsons, Connor, Chase and Cody whom she loved beyond words could ever explain; her golden retriever Izzy and her grand-pup Gracie-Do; as well as several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.



Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, September 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.



She was so close to receiving a kidney transplant and truly wanted to help others as soon as she was healthy enough to do so.



Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Those who desire may make donations in Rachel's memory to



Maine Transplant Program



19 West St.



Portland, ME 04102







