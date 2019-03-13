Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANSON - Priscilla Willette, 92, closed her eyes for the last time on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the home that she lived and loved in for 64 years. She was born on July 30, 1926, in Skowhegan, daughter of Cecile and William Ouellette. Priscilla met and married her husband, Norman Willette, in 1947. They began their married life in Skowhegan, before purchasing a home and moving to Anson in 1955. Together, they raised seven children of their own and had a hand in raising several other nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Amos, her little black dog and faithful companion, was a delight in her life. They spent many afternoons cross country skiing together after she retired.



In the beginning of their marriage, Priscilla worked during the day caring for her family and spent evenings caring for others. She loved her work in a local nursing home and enjoyed doting on the residents whom she cared for. Later on, she was employed at Solon Manufacturing in Skowhegan, a job that was monotonous to many, was cherished by her. She made numerous friends there, many of whom she remained close with long after retirement.



Priscilla had a servant's heart. She took great care in making sure everyone who entered her kitchen was fed and loved. Nobody ever left Priscilla's home with an empty belly or an empty heart. She taught the importance of saying please, thank you, and I love you. She had an uncanny way of making you feel important by simply preparing your favorite meal. She was well known for baking for the girls at the credit union, health center, beauticians and post office.



When Norman was struck with Parkinson's disease, Priscilla realized that, in order to take care of him as she needed to, she would have to learn to drive a vehicle. She studied for her driving test, practiced diligently and got her driver's license at the age of 72! Besides raising her children, this was probably her biggest accomplishment and the one she was most proud of.



During her later years, Priscilla could often be found in the swing on her deck enjoying the warm sunshine. She loved that deck, looking around her yard, admiring all of her flowers, and watching the birds.



Her place in the window will always stand out in the minds of those who will miss her most. That place was a comfort to her, it's where she watched the traffic on the bridge, the birds at her feeder and, most importantly, it's where she prayed. Priscilla spent many hours praying for her children, grandchildren and perfect strangers. She understood the importance of prayer and regularly reminded others she was praying for them.



Priscilla is predeceased by her parents; her husband; her sister, Constance LaChance and her brother, Gerald Ouellette.



She is survived by two sisters, Lorraine Soucy and her husband, Raymond of Madison and Corinne Laney of Florida; as well as her seven children, Vicki of South Portland, Bill of Florida, Norma and her husband, Jeff Fortin of North Anson, Jim and his wife, Kim of Embden, Larry of Anson, Gerald of Anson (her favorite and the one whom devoted his life to caring for her), Susan and her husband, Jonathan Lewis of North Berwick.



Priscilla was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Michelle Swift and her husband, Bill of Arizona, Kim Crepeau of South Portland, Jessica Bullen of Farmington, Chad Willette of Sanford, Wade Willette and his significant other, Kathy of Cornville, Coleman Fortin and his wife, Louise of Hampden, Joseph Willette and his fiancé, Lilo, of North Carolina, Mickayla Willette and her significant other, Jordan of Bangor, Dylan Willette and his significant other, Skylar of Skowhegan, Caleb Lewis and his wife, Anna of Fort Kent, Jared Lewis and his wife, Meredith of New Hampshire, Abby Lewis and Josh Lewis of North Berwick; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Each of her grandchildren thought they were her favorite, and each of them were.



She will also be greatly missed by Mari Willette, who loved Priscilla as her own mother, and all those that simply knew and loved her as Meme.



The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sandra, our nurse and friend.



A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison. A special luncheon will be held immediately after at the VFW in Madison. Burial will take place during her favorite season, on her birthday in July.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Priscilla's name to



Maine General Hospice,



10 Water Street, Suite 307,



Waterville, ME 04901



or an animal shelter



of your choice.







