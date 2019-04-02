Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Mae (Mallory) Simington. View Sign

PITTSTON - Priscilla Mae (Mallory) Simington, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home in Pittston at the age of 81.



Born on June 2, 1937 in Randolph, to Lester and Dorothy (Caton) Mallory, she was one of 12 children and a twin with her sister, Patricia.



She spent most of her life working in the senior health care field where over the years she did everything from cook to LNA. In 1955, she married Dwight Crocker with whom she had two children, Dwight and Betty. In 1962, she married again, this time to Alfred Simms, and they had two children, Alfred and Tina. Finally, in 1994, she married Benjamin Simington.



Priscilla had a love of butterflies, jigsaw puzzles, planting and gardening. She enjoyed old western movies and "real" country music. Known for her quit whit and honesty you never had to wonder what she was thinking.



Priscilla was preceded in death by her husbands; seven brothers, and three sisters.



She is survived by her sister, Anna (Mallory) Harper of Kansas; her four children and their spouses, Dwight Crocker and wife, Patty (Marchetti) of West Gardiner, Betty (Crocker) White and husband, Richard of Pittston, Alfred Simms and wife, Vera (Vieira) of Hudson, N.H., Tina (Simms) Stanek and husband, Ed of Derry, N.H.; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and many people, who, over the years, she accepted as family.



Visitation will be held on Thursday April 4, from 4-7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A spring graveside service will be held privately at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







PITTSTON - Priscilla Mae (Mallory) Simington, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home in Pittston at the age of 81.Born on June 2, 1937 in Randolph, to Lester and Dorothy (Caton) Mallory, she was one of 12 children and a twin with her sister, Patricia.She spent most of her life working in the senior health care field where over the years she did everything from cook to LNA. In 1955, she married Dwight Crocker with whom she had two children, Dwight and Betty. In 1962, she married again, this time to Alfred Simms, and they had two children, Alfred and Tina. Finally, in 1994, she married Benjamin Simington.Priscilla had a love of butterflies, jigsaw puzzles, planting and gardening. She enjoyed old western movies and "real" country music. Known for her quit whit and honesty you never had to wonder what she was thinking.Priscilla was preceded in death by her husbands; seven brothers, and three sisters.She is survived by her sister, Anna (Mallory) Harper of Kansas; her four children and their spouses, Dwight Crocker and wife, Patty (Marchetti) of West Gardiner, Betty (Crocker) White and husband, Richard of Pittston, Alfred Simms and wife, Vera (Vieira) of Hudson, N.H., Tina (Simms) Stanek and husband, Ed of Derry, N.H.; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and many people, who, over the years, she accepted as family.Visitation will be held on Thursday April 4, from 4-7 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A spring graveside service will be held privately at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Staples Funeral Service

53 Brunswick Avenue

Gardiner , ME 04345

(207) 582-3102 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close