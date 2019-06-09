SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. - Priscilla Kneeland, 89, formerly of Waterville, died June 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Priscilla was born in Waterville on June 20, 1930, the daughter of Hiram and Ida (Coro) Fecteau.Priscilla was a loving and compassionate wife, mother and friend. Priscilla was a nurse in the United States Air Force. Priscilla married Don Williams and they had two children together, Sonja and Gary.Priscilla remarried Allen Kneeland in 1974 and they moved to Barrington, R.I. for most of their lives. Allen and Priscilla started a textile company in Woonsocket, R.I. and successfully ran it for almost 30 years.She is survived by husband, Allen Kneeland; daughter, Sonja Williams, son, Gary Williams; and granddaughter, Alexis Williams.Services are private and burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Waterville. Arrangement are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memory shared at www.gallantfh.com
Published in Central Maine on June 9, 2019