AUGUSTA - A very special spirit left this world on Feb. 24, 2019. Priscilla J. Perry was a woman full of life and energy when a simple fall caused injuries from which she could not recover. She was graceful in accepting her fate, and never lost her joy and humor. She was surrounded with love, well supported by her family and closest friends.Priscilla was born on June 7, 1940. She was the daughter of the late G. Frederick and Norma (Berrie) Perry. She is survived by her sister, Pamela J. Perry of W. Hartford, Conn., and Pam's partner, Jane Currie, also of W. Hartford, Conn. She also leaves cousins and friends.Priscilla graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1958 and earned both bachelors and masters degrees from Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. Music was her true passion and she brought the joy of music to students in Rochester, N.Y., Sanford, Waterville, and Augusta. Priscilla also played piano at Christ Episcopal Church of Gardiner, sharing her joy of music with the congregation each week.Another joy in Priscilla's life was her connection to University of Maine Augusta's Senior College where she took a variety of classes. She especially loved being an artistic explorer and made wonderful friends in the art classes she attended regularly. She expressed herself in her art with a sense of joy and freedom. Priscilla was loved by many. She had special relationships with her sister Pam and with Jane. She leaves behind many special friends, Lynne Chase was a lifelong friend of 75 years. Carole Baldwin was a close friend of 50 years, and the entire Baldwin family was her second family. Her neighbors and dear friends, Becky, Steve, and Mackenzie Lewis were an important part of her life. Lynne Cobb was an important friend in her teaching career, along with many others whose lives she touched in so many ways. Priscilla will be remembered by her friends and family for her faith, her laughter, and her generous spirit. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.A service celebrating Priscilla's life will be held at Christ Church,Gardiner, on April 23 at 11 a.m.To view Priscilla's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:University of Maine/Augusta Senior College Funeral Home Coastal Cremation Services

Funeral Home Coastal Cremation Services
Portland , ME 04103
(207) 699-6171

