ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Priscilla G. (Wyman) Nadeau Morse, 86, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Priscilla was born in Winslow on July 19, 1932, the daughter of Ralph and Hattie (Dulac) Wyman. She attended Winslow schools, graduating in 1951. She married Ernest Morse on Jan. 20, 1979, and he survives.



Also surviving are her daughter, Rebecca (Nadeau) Blodgett of Pittstown N.Y.; seven sons, Paul Nadeau of Lewiston, Gerard Nadeau Jr. of Waterville, David Nadeau of Belgrade, Alexander Nadeau of Waterville, Shawn Nadeau of Fairfield, Marc Nadeau of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Jason Nadeau of Lewiston; nine granddaughters, five grandsons; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Pierce of Zephyrhills, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Rosemary (Nadeau) Cole; three sisters, Madeline Douglass, Eleanor Bolduc and Leola Dugheria; and former husband, Gerard Nadeau.



She was a long-time resident of Clinton where she worked at Ski-Land Woolen Mill until their closing. Priscilla enjoyed taking walks, reading and motorcycle rides in the country. As her disease progressed, she moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. with her husband to be closer to her son, Marc.



Services will take place with calling hours at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland. Burial will at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.



An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at



Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to



, Maine Chapter,



383 U.S. Route One,



Suite 2C,



Scarborough, ME 04074







Funeral Home Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland

26 Church Street

Oakland , ME 04963

26 Church Street
Oakland , ME 04963
(207) 465-3011

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

