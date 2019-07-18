WATERVILLE - Priscilla Drapeau, 89, passed away on July 16, 2019. Priscilla was born in Waterville on Dec. 5, 1929, the daughter of Albert and Albertine (Bourque) Genest. She graduated from Waterville Senior High School in 1948.
Priscilla worked for the Sears and Roebuck Company for many years.
She married Robert Drapeau and the two of them operated an apple farm in Winthrop together.
Priscilla is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Albertine Genest; her sisters, Beulah, Opal, Dorothy, Connie, Gloria and Ann, her
brothers, Vincent, Emile, Raymond, Earl and Arthur.
She is survived by her sisters, Barbara and Marie.
At her request there will be no visiting hours. There will be a committal service at a later date in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, memories and condolences shared at www.gallantfh.com
Published in Central Maine on July 18, 2019