WATERVILLE - Priscilla A. (Bean) Rancourt of Sidney, Maine, died on July 19, 2019. She was born on August 31, 1936, to William and Lora Bean of Sidney.
Priscilla worked in the kitchen at the James H. Bean school in the 1960's, then transitioned to registration at the Dental Arts Office in Augusta, and finally to the University of Maine at Augusta in the Learning Resource Center from which she retired in 2001.
Priscilla is survived by her brother George Bean of Sidney (and family); sons Bruce and Steve Judkins (and families), and daughter Sharon Judkins of Winslow.
We thank the staff at the Woodland's Memory Care of Waterville and the Hospice workers for their excellent care of Priscilla since her arrival at the care center.
At Priscilla's request there will be no services.
Published in Central Maine on July 23, 2019