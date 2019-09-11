Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis (Theriault) Ouellette. View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Service 10:00 AM Faith Evangelical Church 250 Kennedy Memorial Drive Waterville , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Phyllis (Theriault) Ouellette, 75, of Winslow passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 26, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center following a brief illness. Phyllis, the daughter of Hampy and Ernestine (Bouchard) Theriault, was born on June 21, 1944 in Saint Agatha.While growing up as a young girl, Phyllis worked in the potato fields in Saint Agatha. She was known as the "fastest picker" picking nearly 100 barrells of potatoes a day. Phyllis met her husband Carroll Ouellette in Fort Kent where they got married in 1962. They moved to Winslow in 1964 to look for new opportunities. Phyllis landed a job at Ski Land Woolen Mill where she worked for 21 years. Phyllis and Carroll had set goals and aspirations to run their own company, they opened a successful business, Carroll's Auto Body Shop, in 1976. Phyllis was an instrumental part of this business, working alongside her husband and family to grow Carroll's Auto Body Shop into what it is today.Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around the holidays where she would light up the town of Winslow with her Christmas spirit. She spent countless hours knitting and sewing to prepare for the holiday craft fairs. Phyllis had a kind heart and went above and beyond to do things for others. She often put others before herself. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carroll Ouellette of Winslow. Her son Michael Ouellette of Benton and her daughter Louise Irwin and husband Paul of Winslow. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jonathan Irwin and wife Amy of Oakland, Katie Souviney and husband Cody of China, Kristopher Denis and partner Christina of Benton, Nicholas Denis and partner Evelyn of Benton, and Zachary Denis of Benton. She is survived by three great-grandchildren, Colton Souviney of China, Natalie Irwin of Oakland and Parker Redlevske of Oakland.Phyllis is survived by her brother Bob Theriault and wife Charlene of St. Agatha, brother Richard Theriault and wife Betty of Fort Kent, brother Lester Theriault of Presque Isle, brother Herman Theriault and wife Claire of Fort Kent, sister Sandra Carter and her husband Kim of Winslow. She is survived by her sister-in-law Brenda Theriault, wife of her brother Clarence, of Fort Kent and sister-in-law Freda Theriault, wife of her brother James of Mars Hill, and a brother-in-law George Pelletier husband of Geneva of Millinocket. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews; and friends whom she adored. She was predeceased by her mother and father; as well as her precious daughter, Linda Denis; along with her sister Amanda Bourgoin and her husband Nelson of Fort Kent, brother Raymond Theriault and his wife Pearl of Vassalboro, brother Clarence Theriault of Fort Kent, brother James Theriault of Mars Hill, sister Geneva Pelletier of Millinocket, sister-in-law Dianna Theriault, wife of Lester, of Presque Isle, and her sister Geraldine Castonguay and husband Dennis of Winslow. Please join us in remembrance of Phyllis on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 250 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville. A celebration of life will follow at Winslow VFW Lounge, 175 Veteran's Drive, Winslow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, please visit







WINSLOW - Phyllis (Theriault) Ouellette, 75, of Winslow passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 26, 2019 at Eastern Maine Medical Center following a brief illness. Phyllis, the daughter of Hampy and Ernestine (Bouchard) Theriault, was born on June 21, 1944 in Saint Agatha.While growing up as a young girl, Phyllis worked in the potato fields in Saint Agatha. She was known as the "fastest picker" picking nearly 100 barrells of potatoes a day. Phyllis met her husband Carroll Ouellette in Fort Kent where they got married in 1962. They moved to Winslow in 1964 to look for new opportunities. Phyllis landed a job at Ski Land Woolen Mill where she worked for 21 years. Phyllis and Carroll had set goals and aspirations to run their own company, they opened a successful business, Carroll's Auto Body Shop, in 1976. Phyllis was an instrumental part of this business, working alongside her husband and family to grow Carroll's Auto Body Shop into what it is today.Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around the holidays where she would light up the town of Winslow with her Christmas spirit. She spent countless hours knitting and sewing to prepare for the holiday craft fairs. Phyllis had a kind heart and went above and beyond to do things for others. She often put others before herself. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carroll Ouellette of Winslow. Her son Michael Ouellette of Benton and her daughter Louise Irwin and husband Paul of Winslow. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jonathan Irwin and wife Amy of Oakland, Katie Souviney and husband Cody of China, Kristopher Denis and partner Christina of Benton, Nicholas Denis and partner Evelyn of Benton, and Zachary Denis of Benton. She is survived by three great-grandchildren, Colton Souviney of China, Natalie Irwin of Oakland and Parker Redlevske of Oakland.Phyllis is survived by her brother Bob Theriault and wife Charlene of St. Agatha, brother Richard Theriault and wife Betty of Fort Kent, brother Lester Theriault of Presque Isle, brother Herman Theriault and wife Claire of Fort Kent, sister Sandra Carter and her husband Kim of Winslow. She is survived by her sister-in-law Brenda Theriault, wife of her brother Clarence, of Fort Kent and sister-in-law Freda Theriault, wife of her brother James of Mars Hill, and a brother-in-law George Pelletier husband of Geneva of Millinocket. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews; and friends whom she adored. She was predeceased by her mother and father; as well as her precious daughter, Linda Denis; along with her sister Amanda Bourgoin and her husband Nelson of Fort Kent, brother Raymond Theriault and his wife Pearl of Vassalboro, brother Clarence Theriault of Fort Kent, brother James Theriault of Mars Hill, sister Geneva Pelletier of Millinocket, sister-in-law Dianna Theriault, wife of Lester, of Presque Isle, and her sister Geraldine Castonguay and husband Dennis of Winslow. Please join us in remembrance of Phyllis on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 250 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville. A celebration of life will follow at Winslow VFW Lounge, 175 Veteran's Drive, Winslow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Phyllis' family. Published in Central Maine on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close