WELLINGTON - Phyllis Mae Wood, 82, passed away June 17, 2019, at Maine General Health, Augusta. She was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Wellington, the daughter of Maynard G. and Rosie M. (Cowette) Stewart.
Phyllis enjoyed flowers and gardening, and watching soap operas on television. She loved spending time with her family, as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Pamela Davis and her husband, Gary; son, Floyd Wood Jr. and his wife, Erin; brothers, Arthur Stewart of Harmony and Glenwood Stewart of Wellington; sisters, Mildred Thompson of Wellington and Gloria Coburn of Brownville; grandchildren, Darren Clark, Joseph Drapeau, Kirsten and Madeline Wood, Ryan Davis, and Athena Perry; great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kaelin Clark, and Elijah Perry; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Floyd Wood Sr.; her daughter, Laurie Ann Wood; and 10 siblings.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the North Road Cemetery in Harmony. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Maine on June 19, 2019