Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smart & Edwards Funeral Home
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
SKOWHEGAN - Phyllis (Longley) Keene of Skowhegan passed away Sept. 4, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Phyllis was born June 30, 1944 in Waterville, the daughter of Forrest and Zella (Davis) Longley and sister to Herman and Francis Longley.She was educated in the Madison school system. After school she went right to the workforce. Phyllis was a stitcher. She worked at Norrwock, Medwed, Dexter; also at home hand sewing for Lewiston Shoe Co.Phyllis married Howard Keene. They enjoyed many years together fishing, camping, gardening, taking care of family and spoiling their grandchildren. Family was always first above all. Phyllis enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends, going to the casino, Musky Center, member of Skowhegan Elks Club, putting together puzzles, dancing at the Melody Ranch and going to Florida to visit her cousin Bob. Phyllis had a love for life, trying new things and being around friends and family.Later in life Phyllis came out of retirement and started working for the Slice Bar to help her grandson succeed as a small business owner. The Slice Bar is owned by her grandson, AKA "baby boy", Sean Cates. Everyone at the Slice Bar became part of our family and they all called her "GRAM"! Phyllis's granddaughter Teshia Cates moved in to take care of her. They went to bingo, casino, painted, going to the Skowhegan Drive Inn (watch the Lion King) and went on a trip to Belfast spiritualist camp Temple Heights. Phyllis introduced her to spiritualism. Teshia took great care of her grandmother and loved her very much.She is survived by her son Glen Heald, her daughter Earlene Thompson married to Dale Thompson (the family handyman); her brothers Herman and wife Suzie Longley and Francis Longley; her grandchildren Michelle Keene, Jessica Keene, Sean Cates and girlfriend Ashariare Neidlinger, Teshia Cates and fiancé Jacob Morrison, Natasha Thompson and boyfriend Luke McDaniels, Monique Thompson and boyfriend Paul Dawe; her stepson Bruce Keene. Predeceased family members are father Forrest Longley, mother Zella Longley, husband Howard Keene, aunt Zelma Bickford, Alex Keene (Junior), sisters-in-law Kate, Faye Carr, Dot Butler and brother-in-law Donald Keene.Phyllis loved life and beat Hospice twice. Maine General Hospice did an excellent job and had amazing workers like Brenda Roach, Sandra Bacon, Michelle and Dr. Dohner. These people provided amazing care and made Phyllis comfortable mind/ body. Thank you for the jobs that you do every day and the families you impact every day. Visiting hours will be held for family and friends on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 1 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade.Arrangements are entrusted to Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Phyllis would want to mention in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to: Meals on Wheels and Maine General Hospice
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 7, 2019
