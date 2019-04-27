Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis "Penny" Choate. View Sign Service Information Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant Street Richmond , ME 04357 (207)-737-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHMOND - Phyllis "Penny" Choate, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Augusta Center of Health and Rehabilitation.Phyllis was born on June 10, 1924, in Augusta, Maine, the daughter of Roy E. and Bernice P. Choate.She graduated from Richmond High School in 1941 and continued her education at the Portland School of Nursing graduating in 1946 as a Nurse Cadet, ready to serve her country.Ms. Choate was a registered nurse, certified in Florida and Connecticut, working at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, Conn., for many years. After retiring from Greenwich Hospital as a supervising nurse, Phyllis returned to Richmond to be with her mother and her sister Arlene.She was a very active member of the Dresden-Richmond United Methodist, working many benefit activities with her church family. Ms. Choate was predeceased by her mother and father, her dad, Archer C. Terrell, sister, Arlene and brother-in-law, Bill Gardner, sister, Elaine, stepbrother, Merle Terrell, stepsister Carlene Giberson, special uncle, Donald Mosher and her niece, Elaine F. Gardner. She is survived by her nephews, Dennis M. Gardner and family, Dr. Brian L. and Paula Gardner and family, Peter D. and Cora Gardner and family and longtime dear friend, Evelyn Gooch.At the request of Ms. Choate there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Interment by family members will be in the future when the sun shines bright and the birds sing loudly at the Cotton Cemetery."The golden gates were opened wide,a gentle voice said 'Come!'And angels fromthe other side,welcomed ourloved one home." The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care given to Aunt Phid.Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine, 04357.Donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to the Arlene C. Gardner Scholarship Fund c/o Richmond Alumni AssociationPO Box 55Richmond, Maine 04357or to theDresden-Richmond, United Methodist Churchc/o Charlotte Sulliva21 Alexander Reed RoadRichmond, ME 04357







