MADISON - Phyllis A. (Patten) Corson, 84, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. She was born April 18, 1935 in Solon, the daughter of Franklin and Agnes (Laskey) Patten.
She was educated in the schools of Madison and Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1954. She was employed for many years at both Norwock Shoe and Dexter Shoe in Skowhegan. She owned Phyl's Ceramic in Madison and later worked at Bob's Discount in Skowhegan and as a cashier for Chapter 11 in Skowhegan. She loved to go to lawn sales, and take long rides to the coast.
Phyllis is survived son, Daniel J. Corson and companion, Nicole of Madison; two granddaughters, Ashley Corson and her companion, RJ of Madison, Trisha Corson and her companion, Amos of New Portland, grandson, Aaron Corson of Madison; four great-grandsons, Logan Simonds, Kaleb Simonds, Camden Withee, and Kaison Withee.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Corson Sr.; son, Robert C. Corson Jr.
At Phyllis's request, there will be no visitation hours or funeral service. A graveside services will be held Saturday, August 24, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Rest Cemetery in Athens.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 13, 2019