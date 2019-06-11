WISCASSET - Phillip Withee, 81, of Wiscasset, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at his home.
Phillip was born in Gardiner on April 27, 1938, the son of Walter Withee and Velma (Light) Johnson. He attended elementary school in Washington, before moving with his family and graduating from Richmond High in 1957. He received a four year baseball scholarship to Gorham State Teachers College where he earned his bachelor of science degree and later a master's in education at University of Southern Maine.
Phil was a lifelong educator teaching mathematics and science at the middle school in Wiscasset and then in the Gardiner school system until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of First Congregational Church in Wiscasset and enjoyed volunteering each summer at Summer Fest, the church's annual fundraiser.
Phil, affectionally know as Big Fella, Grumpy and Bumpa, was admired by family and friends for his light-heartedness, quick wit, and gift for easy conversation. He possessed natural athletic ability as a football and baseball player in high school and enjoyed four years of soccer and baseball during his college years.
Phil always enjoyed staying active in his retirement years by bowling, golfing and playing pickle ball. He could be found most weekday mornings at the Wiscasset Community Center exercising and socializing at the lobby round table. He especially cherished his time with his longtime friend Chuck Shea. Phil was also a passionate Red Sox fan; seldom missing a game from spring training through the World Series.
Phil, for 15 summers, worked on the deep sea fishing vessel, Nancy W, owned by Captain Harold Wade, which sailed from Pier 1 Boothbay Harbor. He was first mate for Captain Wade, taking pride in ensuring customers returned to port with bags of fresh fish. He was often seen swiftly filleting passenger's daily prizes all while telling sea tales. His love of boating and willingness to pass on his nautical wisdom has lived on to greatly influence his children and grandchildren. Many memories of swimming, barbeques and fishing were created on the Sheepscot River while on the family boat, "Dreamer".
Phil is survived by his loving family: Virginia, wife of 58 years; sons, Stephen and wife, Lisa of Plaistow, N.H., David and wife, Suzanne of Bedford, N.H., Jonathan and wife, Mary of Hampden; and grandchildren, Michael, Alec, Alexandra, Catherine, Harrison and Lucy. Phil is also survived by two brothers, Richard of Brunswick and Dennis of Hooksett, N.H., one sister, Elaine McGuire of Joplin, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Phil is predeceased by his parents, Velma Johnson and Walter Withee, step-father, Conrad Johnson; brothers, George and Paul Withee and sisters, Joyce and Lorraine.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to
First Congregational Church UCC
P.O. Box 350
Wiscasset, ME 04578 and
Midcoast Humane
27 Atlantic Highway
Edgecomb, ME 04556
Published in Central Maine on June 11, 2019