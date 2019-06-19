|
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
CHINA - Phillip Harry Webber Jr., 73, passed away June 15, 2019, at his home in China, Maine, in the presence of his wife and brother, Clarence. He was born July 25, 1945, in Anson, Maine, the son of Phillip H. Sr. and Florence (Sealey) Webber.
He earned his GED from Madison High School and attended Thomas College. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1965-1966 until his honorable discharge. Phillip worked for many years as a post office clerk and enjoyed fishing, hunting, building and fixing things (he was called "Mr. Fix-It"). He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. On Oct. 5, 2013, he married Luanne (Connelly) Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife of six years, Luanne (Connelly) Webber of China, Maine; his mother, Florence (Sealey) Webber of Madison, Maine; three daughters, Stacey L. Bodwell and husband, Matthew, of Ipswich, Mass.; Shannon Webber of Biddeford, Maine, Elaine McClamma and husband, Jason, of Embden, Maine; stepdaughter, Betty Calcagni and husband, Joshua, of West Warwick, R.I.; stepson, Michael Roy and wife, Stevana, of Homer, Alaska; five sisters, Beth Crosley of New London, Connecticut; Sherry Messer and husband, Chet, of Madison, Maine; Euletta Seavey and husband, Raymond, of Madison, Maine; Florence Bachelder and husband, Rick, of Kingfield, Maine; Hattie Spaulding and husband, Charlie, of Palmyra, Maine; two brothers, Clarence Webber of Madison, Maine; David Webber and wife, Cathy, of Madison, Maine; uncle, Theodore Sealey of East Madison, Maine; 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Phillip H. Webber Sr. and brother, Tommy Webber.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.
Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers,
friends wishing may make donations in
Phillip's memory to:
The Veterans Association of America, Inc.
P.O. Box 309
Audubon Station
New York, N.Y. 10032-0309
Published in Central Maine on June 19, 2019
