ALBION - Phillip David Brown "Phil", 37, was taken away from us on Aug. 17, 2019, due to a tragic car accident. He is loved and missed by many.
When Phil walked in any room, it lit up when he smiled. If you needed a friend, he was always a phone call away. During and after any snowstorm if Phil saw an elderly person shoveling, he would stop and shovel the snow for them.
Phil loved being a father, fishing, sitting around a campfire, finding fiddleheads, coaching football, and doing carpentry. He was a man of many trades. While working you would always find him with his earbuds in jamming out.
Phil is predeceased by his brothers, Brian and Ricki.
Phil is survived by his father Richard Brown; mother, Renee Hall; stepmother, Lori Brown; children, Aurora and Connor; wife, Maxine Brown Whiteside; brothers, Jeremy Brown and Brian Sims, sisters, Janet Smith and Angie Foster. Phil had many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins that he loved and adored.
A celebration of life will be held on August 30 at 6 p.m., at 257 Marks Rd. in Albion.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal"
An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at: www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 26, 2019