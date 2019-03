AUGUSTA - Philip Russell Larrabee Jr. of Augusta, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Feb. 27, 2019 at Togus Veteran's Hospital.Phil was a 1964 graduate of Cony High School and attended college at Thomas in Waterville. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War , serving in the US Army. He received several medals and an Honorable Discharge as a Sergeant in 1970.He is survived by his mother Helen Larrabee; twin sister Marsha Unangst (Bruce) of Augusta, sister Joan Williams of Winthrop and brother Jeffrey Larrabee of Florida. He is also survived by his son Russell Larrabee (Barbara) of Florida, daughter Michelle Swanger (Adam) of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews; grandchildren Brandon Larrabee (Renee), Chelsea Larrabee, Samantha Swanger, Joshua and Devin Larrabee; and one great-granddaughter, Cameryn Larrabee. He was predeceased by his father Philip Russell Larrabee Sr.; and beloved dog Bear.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 198 Western Ave., Augusta. www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein memory of Philip Larrabee to your localAlzheimer's/Dementia Association, orVeteran's Affairs office.