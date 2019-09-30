WINTHROP - Philip "Phil" Marston peacefully shed his mortal bonds in the quiet morning hours of Sept. 25, 2019. He now is sipping a toddy and reuniting with his dad, Floyd Marston, and dining on his mom, Inez Marston's, yummy home cooking with various friends and family who have gone before him. He has tossed the football with his grandson, Jason Marston. He can check in on his wife, Margaret, who he was unable to be with during his last few months on earth, anytime he wants, and greet her when she is given her release. He is at peace. Phil was a veteran, having stood on Eniwetok and watched while the U.S. tested atomic weapons in the Korean War. He lived life quietly, but was a proud member of the Lions Club and the American Legion.He was a man who didn't say much, but when he spoke it was wise to pay attention as his words were those of intelligent dignity and pride. Phil was a well-liked member of the community, and those who cared for him as his health declined, including most recently those at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta where he took his last breath, always spoke highly and fondly of him. Phil leaves behind Margaret (Margie to those who love her), his wife of 61 years; also sister, Betty Guerette of Winthrop; daughter, Donna (Marston) Martin and husband Ron of Houston, sons, Brian of Winthrop, Rick and wife Karen of Naples; grandchildren, Zachery and Molly Martin and Jamie (Marston) Olsen; and great-granddaughter, Osheona Haines. Special mention to wonderful friend, Naomi Burnell, who loved him dearly and comforted him continually during his time of decline. Those who loved Phil are welcome to share love and stories with other friends and family at a gathering at sister, Betty (Marston) Guerette's home at 1100 Memorial Drive in Winthrop on Saturday, October 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 30, 2019