AUGUSTA - Philip Hughes Corbett, lifelong resident of Augusta, Maine, died June 12, 2019, at the Veterans home in South Paris, Maine, with his family by his side.He was born in Augusta, Maine, on June 25, 1926, passing just 13 days short of his 93 birthday.Phil served in the U.S. Army and fought on Okinawa, which he was very proud of. After an Honorable Discharge on July 1947. He reenlisted in the Marine Corps and served in Korea all the time holding the rank of Staff Sergeant/Platoon leader in both services. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Marines on February 1951. Being a decorated World War II Veteran, was his greatest pride.Philip worked at the Augusta Pulp and Paper Company and in his later years was employed by Central Maine Power as a security officer.Phil had a passion for excitement and speed. In his younger years he rode Harley and Indian motorcycles. He was an avid hunter and expert marksmen. He also enjoyed Hydroplane racing, and flying becoming a licensed pilot with night and pontoon ratings. He also flew for the Civil Air Patrol as chief pilot in the Augusta wing. Family members include his wife, Barbara (Furrow) Corbett of 69 years. His sons, Bill and wife, Ann, of Nashua, N.H., Mike and wife, Sue, of Hallowell and John of Augusta. He had five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, which he loved dearly. At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. A committal service will be held on Monday, July 15, at noon at the niche wall in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com
