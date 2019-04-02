RANDOLPH - Philip Edward Carroll, 87, of Randolph, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Maine Veterans' Homes in Augusta.
He was born on June 15, 1931 in Warren, the son of Henry Maurice and Marguerite (Burgess) Carroll.
Philip graduated from Rockport High School. After graduation Mr. Carroll enlisted in the United States Army where he served his country for more than three years, at Fort Dix's in New Jersey, where he was honorably discharged. He married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Butler on Sept. 18, 1951 and they were happily married for over 66 years. The family lived in West Rockport and Union and later relocated to the Augusta area.
He worked for the Central Maine Power Company for over 35 years, started as a lineman and worked his way up to becoming an office manager. Mr. Carroll pastored various small country churches throughout Maine and was truly committed to serving the Lord. Philip was a longtime member of the West Rockport Baptist Church.
Philip is predeceased by his parents; wife, Arlene, on March 23, 2018; a brother, Henry Maurice Carroll Jr.
He is survived by three children, David Carroll and wife, Teresa, Diane Koroski, Daniel Carroll and wife, Cindy; a brother, Royce Carroll and wife, Dot, a sister, Sharon Carroll; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 108 Maple Street, Farmingdale. A private family committal will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner.
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 2, 2019