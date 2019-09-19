Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta, , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

DADE CITY, Fla. - Philip E. Starbird Sr. (formerly of Clinton, Maine), 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Fla., following a courageous battle with cancer.



Better known to his many friends as "Phil", he was born on July 27, 1932 in Burnham, the son of Earl and Florence (Chamberlain) Starbird Griffeth. He enlisted and proudly served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a 50-year plus member of Sebasticook Lodge #146 A.F. & A.M. in Clinton. He was a member and past treasurer of the Local 320 Millwrights-Carpenters Union.



He was quick witted, a jokester, and always enjoyed a good game of cards or Dominoes with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his positive attitude and great big smile.



He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Anna (Degan) Starbird of Dade City, Fla.; his children, Veronica Fuller of Skowhegan, Philip Starbird Jr. and wife, Dena of Frankfort, Candy Strout and husband, Danny of Clinton, Earl Starbird and wife, Nina of Forked River, N.J., April Starbird of The Dalles, Ore., Cindy McGinnis and partner, Jason Harris of Newburgh, Alan Starbird and wife, Melissa of Benton, Bryon Starbird of Skowhegan, and Lynn Starbird and partner, Michael Provost of Skowhegan; his stepchildren, Donna Wiggin and husband, Pete of Spring, Texas, Lorie Speaker and husband, Kevin of Bluffton, S.C., Tom Buotte and partner, Kathy of Delta Junction, Alaska, and Michele Clark and husband, John of Clinton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his brother, Leroy Starbird of Clinton, and his sister, Rosemary Springer and husband, Dean of Pittsfield.



He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Verna (Ketch) Starbird; and his sister, Phyllis Bickford.



The family wishes to express its gratitude to his many wonderful friends in Florida, who have been so loving and supportive during his illness and passing, and to the Gulfside Hospice and the James A. Haley VA Hospice for their tender care.



He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered.



A graveside service with full military honors and a masonic service



will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, 143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta, Maine, in Section K, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the



hospice of your choice:



Gulfside Hospice



2061 Collier Parkway



Land 0' Lakes, FL 34639



In memory of



Philip E, Starbird Sr.



James A. Haley VA Hospital



13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd.



Tampa, FL 33612



In memory of



Philip E. Starbird Sr. - Code GPF9138 - Hospice



VA Maine Hospice



1 VA Center (135)



Augusta, ME 04330



In memory of



Philip E. Starbird Sr.







