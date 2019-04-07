Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Arnold Collins. View Sign

WINTHROP - Philip Arnold Collins, 95, of Winthrop, formally of Pittston, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta. He was born in Hallowell, on Feb. 23, 1924, the son of Bert and Mabel (Simmons) Collins. When Phil was 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II and saw action in Guadalcanal and Peleliu. He was one of seven survivors out of 300 on Hill 100 on Peleliu Island. Once he came home, he joined the Marine Reserve Unit and was drill sergeant for many years, along with working as a CNA at the Togus VA Hospital for 40 years. Phil was a member of the American Legion Smith Wiley Post in Gardiner, where he served in the Color Guard. He was also a member of the Marine Corps League. He was named Marine of the Year in 2017, an honor that he was very proud of.He always worked more than one job, construction, zamboni driver, or lawn care. When his wife was stricken with dementia and placed in a facility, he visited her every day, even when she no longer knew him. They were married over 70 years. In his later years he moved to Winthrop to be closer to family and enjoyed living close to the lake. He was known for his generosity, quick wit and his tough Marine attitude. He is predeceased by his parents; his siblings; wife, Arlena Collins; two great-grandsons: Kevin Errington and Triton Knowlton.Philip is survived by his daughters: Gloria Collins, of Chelsea, Kathy Curtis and husband, David, of Palm Bay, Fla., Cindy Buzby and husband, Robert, of Sidney and Tina Duplessis and husband, Patrick, of Winthrop; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; two special nieces: Donna Baker and her husban, Ken and Deanna Boyton and her husband, Robert; his beloved caregivers: Donna Farrington, Michelle Pearl, Ashley Mullens, and Lexi Bernier.A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, at 11 a.m., at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, with Pastor Donna McGibney presiding. A private burial will take place at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Donations in Phil's name may be made toOld Dogs New Digs,P.O. Box 244,Cumberland, ME 04021 Funeral Home Staples Funeral Service

(207) 582-3102

