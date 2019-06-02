Guest Book View Sign Service Information Veilleux Funeral Home 8 Elm Street Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-872-7676 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Fairfield VFW 216 Main St Fairfield , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WATERVILLE - Peter P. Paradis, 61, passed away, peacefully, with his wife by his side on Friday, May 31, 2019. Pete was born Aug. 9, 1957, the son of Oscar and Marie (Jurdak) Paradis in Waterville.Pete attended Waterville schools and graduated from Waterville High School in 1976. He played third base and also pitched for the Waterville High baseball team. This is where his love of the game of baseball began. He played in the Elm City Men's Softball league on the Homestead Team and then later coached and played for Colonial Distributors.Pete loved baseball and kids, coaching both Little League and Babe Ruth teams over the years. He also bowled in the Sentinel Bowling League. Pete was an avid sports fan, he especially loved the Pittsburg Steelers, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics. He enjoyed many trips to Boston to watch his favorite teams.Pete was employed by the Morning Sentinel and later the Kennebec Journal for 36 years, starting out in the mailroom. He later became a press operator until his disability forced him to retire. He served as Union President of the Waterville Typographical Union, Local 643, later known as CWA Local 14115.Pete is survived by his wife, Karen (Hamel); his son, Brooks and wife, Kelly and their children, Torrin and Kya of Nantucket, Mass; his brother, Donald of Spokane, Wash.; and his brother, Oscar and wife, Lori. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Michael and wife, Deb Hamel, and Bill and wife, Sue Hamel, all of Waterville. Pete also leaves behind a special nephew, Donald and his wife, April, along with many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends, too many to mention.Pete was predeceased by his parents; and his beloved dogs, Sashka, Zeke and Arrow.Special thanks to Dr. Michael Saletta, Dr. Eric Caccamo and Twin Pines Medical staff, and the many doctors and nurses that cared for Pete at MaineGeneral Medical Center and at Mass General. The family, also, wishes to thank MaineGeneral Hospice and the staff at Mount Saint Joseph.A celebration of life will be held at the Fairfield VFW, 216 Main St., Fairfield on Saturday, June 8, from noon - 3 p.m. Please wear your favorite Red Sox attire.Arrangements under the direction and care of Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street, Waterville, Maine, 04901. Written condolences may be expressed at







