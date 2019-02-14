Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SIDNEY - Peter Michael Johnson, 71, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at MaineGeneral Rehab and Nursing at Glenridge, Comfort and Care, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, with his wife, Judith, by his side.Peter was born in Bath, Maine, on Dec. 14, 1947, the eldest son of Kenneth B. and Pauline ( Smith ) Johnson. He attended Williams High School in Oakland and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in education and from the University of Maine at Augusta in 1984, with a B.S. in public administration. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1974, and his last duty assignment was on the USS Little Rock.He was employed for 32 years, and retired state service in 2008, from the State of Maine, in the Department of Labor and DHHS. He enjoyed working part-time after retirement as a driver for Daniel's Auto Body and then for Charlie's Motor Mall.Pete was an active member of the Masons, Rural Lodge in Sidney for many years. He was a member of the Sidney Historical Society and was proud to call Sidney his home. He was intelligent, had a great sense of humor and never met a person he couldn't talk to about anything. He was generous, forgiving and was lovingly known to be the glue that kept his family together. He loved people, had long and lasting relationships with friends from Williams High School, his Navy buddies from the USS Little Rock, his coworkers and many others. He enjoyed traveling and many cruises with his wife, Judith; turkey hunting in Vermont with his brother, Paul; golfing and motorcycling with Dale and spending time with his brother from another mother, Jeffrey Campbell.He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Johnson and Pauline Tibbetts. He is survived by his adoring wife, Judith M. (Austin) Johnson, and his children whom he considered dear to his heart and as his very own: Stepdaughter, Rebecca Hosley of Chicago, Ill.; stepdaughter, Sarah and husband, Mike Turner, of Turner; stepdaughter, Lea and husband, Joe Studholme, of South China; and stepson, Scott and wife, Erin Kendall, of Gassetts, Vt.; grandchildren, Dylan, Garrett, Wyatt, Cayden, Blaine, Abigail and Sabrina will sadly miss their Papa Pete. Also surviving are his younger and cherished siblings, sister, Teddy and husband, Don Doyon of Augusta; brother, Paul and wife, Brenda Johnson, of Nantuckett, Mass.; sister, Mary Johnson of South Pari; and stepsister, Michelle and husband, Ron Rudnicki, of Amhurst, N.Y. Uncle Pete was survived by nieces, nephews and their children.Pete did not wish to have a funeral service; however, a celebration of his life will take place this late spring/early summer at his favorite place at Reid State Park. Cremation arrangements were by Mid Maine Cremation Services. We would like to thank the nurses and CNA's at Comfort Care at Glenridge, Dr. Kumar and staff at the Alfond Cancer Center, Dr. Gene Cheng and his staff, the Hospice Home Care team (especially Chelsea), Minister Tim, his sisters and brother, our friends and our family for taking part in Pete's journey and allowing him to experience dying with dignity and grace. Published in Central Maine on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

