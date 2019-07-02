|
MADISON - Peter E. Trial, 87, passed away in the early morning of June 29, 2019 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with his daughter, Ruth and great- granddaughter, Mercedes Towle by his side. He was born Dec.11, 1931 in Skowhegan, the son of Peter S. and Marie (Gagne) Trial.Peter was very loving. We don't know how to put it into words, but our dad was loved, respected, and admired by so many family and friends Our mom and dad raised seven children in Madison most of their lives. They met when dad came home from his Naval service, and were happily married for 62 years until mom left us in September of 2018, when his heart was broken forever. Our mom, Shirley, was the love of his life.Dad served in the US Navy on the USS Wright and the USS Tarawa, traveling the world, going from Hati, Cuba, Scotland, Swiss-canal, China Seas, South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Manila Bay, Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, Japan, across the equator and Hawaii. He was very proud of his service.Peter was a huge fan of the New England Patriots, Red Sox, and car racing. Fly high with mom, we all love you.He is survived by three sons, Peter A. Trial and wife Lou Ellen of Vassalboro, Mark Trial of Fairfield, Aaron Trial and wife Valerie of Smithfield, three daughters, Mary Trial Horton and husband Cliff of Madison, Ruth Trial Perkins and husband Chester of Skowhegan, Kristy Trial Cloutier of Washington state; grandchildren, Cory Trial and wife Tina, Brian Trial, Nicholas Trial, Jason Trial, Jessica Trial, Zack Trial and wife Cayla, Emily Trial, John Cloutier, Ann-Marie Towle and husband Jeremy; great- grandchildren, Mercedes Towle, Isaac Towle, Cory Trial, Bryan and Kelly Trial, Jeremiah Trial Ward, Jerika Trial.He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Quinn Trial; parents, Peter and Marie Trial; sister, Jeanette Cote, brother, Armand; daughter, Ann-Marie; grandson, Lance Perkins; daughter-in-law, Kelly Trial.Special thank you to Cedar Ridge Nursing Home for the amazing care they gave our dad, and to his nurse, Linda Ross, thank you!A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Federated Church, Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating. Interment will be at a later date.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.
In lieu of flowers,friends wishing maymake donations inPeter's memory to: Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976 or: Maine 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C Scarborough, ME 04074
