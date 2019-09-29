Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Service 11:00 AM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Winthrop American Legion, Post 40 Send Flowers Obituary





Peter was born on Feb. 11, 1956 in St. Stephens, New Brunswick to George and Joan (Chandler) Slefinger. Peter grew up in Baileyville, Maine and attended Butler University School of Pharmacy in Indianapolis, Ind. He married Sue DeHoff of Portland in 1978.



Peter and Sue established roots in the central Maine area in 1979 and had a daughter, Kristen, in 1982. Peter practiced pharmacy in Gardiner and Livermore Falls until 2017. Peter was an avid Boston sports fan and critic; he loved warm weather beaches, country music, and giving his friends a hard time. Peter was a part of the American Legion family in Winthrop and enjoyed many friendships through the years. Peter was generous, funny, and smarter than he let on.



Peter was predeceased by his father and mother, George and Joan Slefinger.



Peter is survived by his wife, Sue Slefinger of Readfield; daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Alex Holzinger along with his beloved granddaughters Vada and Greta of Farmingdale; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Polly Slefinger of Baileyville and Spring Hill, Fla., brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Mary Ellen Slefinger of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; nephews, Michael, John and Peter G. Slefinger; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visiting will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St, Winthrop on Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life at the Winthrop American Legion, Post 40.



Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Peter's honor to the:



Barbara Bush



Children's Hospital or:



March of Dimes







