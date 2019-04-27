Peggy-Ann G. (Peters) Estes (1931 - 2019)
GARDINER & BANGOR - Peggy-Ann G. (Peters) Estes, 88, passed away peacefully, April 21, 2019, at a Bangor healthcare facility. She was born Feb. 17, 1931, in Gardiner, the daughter of Maurice B. and Beatrice E. (Benson) Peters.

Peggy grew up in Gardiner and graduated from Gardiner High School, class of 1949. She was a loving mother and homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Peggy-Ann was predeceased by a sister, Donetta Kimball. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Estes and wife, Diane, of Winterport, Michael Estes and wife, Lynne, of Hermon; a sister, Arlene Downey of Gardiner; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces. A private graveside service will be held at Fairbanks Cemetery, West Gardiner, later in the spring. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com

Published in Central Maine on Apr. 27, 2019
