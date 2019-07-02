Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearle E. (Sullivan) Gervais. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Pearle E. (Sullivan) Gervais died Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. She was surrounded for two weeks by the love of family.Pearle was born in Oakfield on May 12, 1925, daughter of the late Ralph and Grace (Nelson) Sullivan. A quote hangs on her son's bedroom wall, "When God wants something done in this world, He sends a baby, and then, He waits..." God kept waiting and waiting so Pearle could keep her love going in the world for 94 years.Pearle's life was in some ways paradoxical. She was simple, yet educated. Homebound, yet popular with all ages, sickly yet long-lived, religious yet not judgmental. Mrs. Gervais was an Oakfield High School graduate, class of 1942. She was valedictorian of her class. She was a homemaker for most of her life but had worked for a short time at Central Maine Power and Bank of Maine. Pearle's true mission was being a mother and grandmother. Raised initially Protestant, Mrs. Gervais became a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and a member of the St. Mary's Choir. She knew with her heart and soul that God was real and had several experiences that confirmed such.She was a member of the St. Paul Cursillistas group and the Padre Pio Prayer Group; she had a deep devotion to Padre Pio and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.Pearle may have been the most popular 94 year old in Maine. She was homebound, but a constant presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren and all of their friends. She followed anyone and everyone on Facebook and loved to "punch like" on every post, lest the poster feel unappreciated. She was overjoyed to be present in people's lives in this fashion. She loved everyone she met and went out of her way to make them feel valued. When you were with Pearle, you knew the love of God.Mrs. Gervais was predeceased by her husband, Raymond L. "Larry" Gervais; a daughter, Karen Gervais; and four sisters, Phyllis Gervais, Arlene Dwyer, Marjorie Swallow and Betty McDougal. She is survived by her son, Michael L. Gervais and wife Carrie of Chelsea, a daughter, Mary Ann Gilbert and her husband Bob of Palermo; her brother, Lewis Sullivan of Houlton; many grandchildren, Rachael Judkins and Christopher Turcotte, Lauren, Monica, and Aaron Gilbert, Theresa (Tessa), Gabe, and Ian Gervais; great-granddaughter Kara Gilley; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at







