VERO BEACH , Fla. - Pearl Valerie Page of Vero Beach, Fla., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Valerie was born in Winslow on Jan. 1, 1926.She graduated from Winslow High School in 1944 and worked for the State of Maine as clerk of courts at the Kennebec County Superior Court in Augusta, before retiring in 1988. In addition, she had the great honor of sitting on the Maine Judiciary Council.After retirement, Valerie studied oil and pastel painting which brought her great joy. She most recently took classes at the Vero Beach Art Museum. Valerie's other passion was shopping.She was predeceased by her parents, Delia Poulin Rancourt and Romeo Rancourt; husband, Miles Page; her son, Bruce Page; three brothers, James, Romeo and Karl.She is survived by her daughter, Kellie and her husband, Manuel Mateus of Vero Beach, Fla., son, Paul Page and his wife, Diane of Raymond, N.H. She also leaves three grandchildren, Keith Page, Joshua Page, and Melissa Mateus; as well as several great and great-great-grandchildren.A private burial service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.CoxGiffordSeawinds.com
Published in Central Maine on Aug. 23, 2019