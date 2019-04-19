Obituary Guest Book View Sign

VASSALBORO - Pearl Theriault passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at the age of 85 after having dementia for five years. She was in her home surrounded by her family and loved ones listening to some of her favorite music. Just as the song, "Jesus take the Wheel" ended, Pearl left us and the end of her suffering was here.



Born on July 30, 1933, in Fort Kent, Pearl was the oldest of six children of the late Paul and Alma Bard. She met her husband, Raymond Theriault, otherwise known as "Zoo" at the family store in Fort Kent. They were married on Dec. 31, 1951 and shared 52 years of marriage together until his passing in 2003. During their marriage, they had six children. They began their life in Fort Kent and eventually moved to central Maine after their first two children were born.



After raising her children, Pearl returned to the work force. She worked for various employers, ending her career at Hannaford as a cashier at the age of 77. Wherever Pearl worked, she earned the respect of her co-workers and management for her style and ability to connect with others. She could talk like no other and this was evident when customers would line up for her specifically to cash out their groceries. She thoroughly enjoyed her job at Hannaford and seeing her friends, customers and co-workers, daily.



Pearl was a talented woman who could knit, crochet and sew, including making quilts for her family, including all of her children. In her earlier days, she could be found cooking for a family gathering, attending church or dancing with her husband. She also had a fondness for collecting angels.



As dementia set in for Pearl, she moved in with her daughter, Rae Ann and family. While life changed, family still remained important and her grandkids and great-grandkids were the light of her life. She spent her last years around family and was supported by wonderful and caring family, friends, and caregivers, to whom the family is forever indebted.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband; her son, Terry Theriault; her sister, Doris Robinson, and her brother, Roland Bard.



Pearl will be sadly missed by all that knew her but mostly her children, Gary Theriault and wife Patti of Lincoln, Dana Theriault and wife Cheryl of Fort Kent, Randy Theriault and companion Robin Chretien of Farmington, Peggy Pelletier and husband Edmond of Fort Kent, and Rae Ann Lajoie and companion Jennifer Stevens of Vassalboro. She will also be missed by her three remaining siblings, Jo-Jo Boudreau, Mary Anne Pooler, and Roger Bard; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several other family members.



Pearl will have visiting hours at Veilleux Funeral Home, 8 Elm St. in Waterville on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Her funeral will be held at Notre Dame Church immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow with a reception at the church hall after.



The family would like to thank all friends, caregivers, and hospice providers that supported Pearl and the family along her journey. They recognize that they could not have cared for her at home alone and the support will be forever remembered.



In lieu of flowers,



please donate to:



End Alzheimer's



Association



Maine Chapter



383 US Route One Suite 2C



Scarborough ME 04074



Her family will be walking again in October towards this valuable organization







8 Elm Street

Waterville , ME 04901

Funeral Home Veilleux Funeral Home
8 Elm Street
Waterville , ME 04901
(207) 872-7676
Published in Central Maine on Apr. 19, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close