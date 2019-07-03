Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Alice Bender. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN – Pearl Alice Bender, 91, of Skowhegan and formerly of Pittston, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Redington Memorial Home in Skowhegan surrounded by her family. She was born in Gardiner on August 23, 1927, the daughter of William and Ruth (James) Fitzmaurice.



Pearl graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1945. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Gardiner General Hospital for 10 years. Her husband Robert was in the Navy, where they relocated to Hawaii for two years, then transferred to Mississippi, where she attended Meridian Junior College where she received her LPN license 1974 and returning to Maine in 1976. She began working at KVMC in Augusta as an LPN and retired in 1992.



She was a Civil Air Patrol volunteer for many years and went to many CAP Encampments as the medical officer where she enjoyed working with the young people. Pearl also volunteered for the Augusta Senior Spectrum for over 20 years. Pearl loved to travel, read, do latch hook rugs, jig saw puzzles, and loved cats.



She is predeceased by her parents; husband Robert Bender, Sr.; and a brother Allen Fitzmaurice.



Pearl is survived by her children, three daughters, Anita Taylor and husband Scott, Sheri Collins and husband Ed, Cindy Casterline and husband Kirk, two sons, David Adams and Robert Bender, Jr.; two stepdaughters, Roberta Reland and Roxanne Black, and husband Steve; two brothers, Robert and Richard Fitzmaurice; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Redington Memorial Home for their kindness, care, and compassion given to Pearl.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. A private family burial will be held at the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







