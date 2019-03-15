Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline May Brown. View Sign





She was born in Augusta on August 10, 1942, the daughter of Walter and Helen May Brown.



Pauline "Polly" Brown was a resident of the Winthrop community for many years. She lived with Dawna Harris and her family for many years before moving into an Uplift, Inc. Residence. Polly was a kind soul with a mischievous edge. She loved animals of all kinds and had a large collection of figurines and stuffies. Polly enjoyed shopping, especially for jewelry, listening to and singing along to oldies music and spoiling her cat, Tipper. Polly was also an accomplished Yahtzee player and a sure shot with a water gun. Polly loved to watch the birds (and squirrels) on the feeders, outside her window, and caring for her flowers in her planter outside her door. She also kept herself busy cleaning and organizing her apartment.



Polly attended Cobbossee Center for many, many years. Polly was one of the monarchs and always carried herself that way. Polly was a fashion queen and high-class lady. She had a great sense of humor and loved to tease and flirt. She always had a fellow on search for a new ring for her. A book could be written on all her great qualities. Polly danced to the beat of her own drum and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.



She was predeceased by her parents.



Pauline is survived by Dawna Harris and her family of Winthrop; sister, Yvette of Florida; aunt, Gracie of Pittston; and all the staff and friends at Uplift, Inc.



A spring graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta.



A spring graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta.







