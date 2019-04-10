Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Mae Mayhew. View Sign

SOLON - Pauline Mae Mayhew, 80, of Solon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home in Solon. She was born in Fairfield Center on Sept. 28, 1938, a daughter of Albert Bickford and Gertrude Dyer.



Pauline graduated from Waterville Senior High in 1956, and went on to attend Skowhegan Business School. In 1976 she married her soulmate, Harold Chester Mayhew. They spent 42 wonderful years together.



She worked as a credit clerk in the business office at Redington Fairview General Hospital for many years. She was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church in Madison for many years.



Her family was her greatest joy. She loved doing crossword and jumble puzzles in her spare time. She loved flower gardens and especially loved roses.



Pauline is predeceased by her parents; her three sisters and her two brothers.



She is survived by the love of her life Harold of Solon, her sons Philip Gehrke and his wife Jolyn of Skowhegan and Eric Gehrke and his wife Vicky of Skowhegan; her grandchildren Dustin Washburn, Rylee Gehrke and Erica Gehrke.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Madison.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



Flowers are welcome but for those that wish to can make a donation to the church in memory of Pauline







SOLON - Pauline Mae Mayhew, 80, of Solon, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home in Solon. She was born in Fairfield Center on Sept. 28, 1938, a daughter of Albert Bickford and Gertrude Dyer.Pauline graduated from Waterville Senior High in 1956, and went on to attend Skowhegan Business School. In 1976 she married her soulmate, Harold Chester Mayhew. They spent 42 wonderful years together.She worked as a credit clerk in the business office at Redington Fairview General Hospital for many years. She was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church in Madison for many years.Her family was her greatest joy. She loved doing crossword and jumble puzzles in her spare time. She loved flower gardens and especially loved roses.Pauline is predeceased by her parents; her three sisters and her two brothers.She is survived by the love of her life Harold of Solon, her sons Philip Gehrke and his wife Jolyn of Skowhegan and Eric Gehrke and his wife Vicky of Skowhegan; her grandchildren Dustin Washburn, Rylee Gehrke and Erica Gehrke.A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Madison.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Flowers are welcome but for those that wish to can make a donation to the church in memory of Pauline Published in Central Maine on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close