Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Bertha (Simmons) Flagg. View Sign

WINTHROP - Pauline Bertha Simmons Flagg, 93, formerly of Winthrop, died Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Woodlands in Hallowell.



Pauline was born in Fayette, on July 7, 1925, the daughter of James and Ruth (Damren) Simmons of Winthrop. She was the widow of Robert Clifton Flagg, to whom she was married for 65 years, and lived in Winthrop most of her life.



Pauline had two daughters, Rosalie and husband, William Worthing Jr. of Manchester and Roberta Flagg of Augusta. Pauline had three grandchildren, William Worthing III and wife, Valerie of Manchester, Tammy Worthing Gregor and husband, Dale of Monmouth, Heidi Record and partner, Lindy Carroll of Wells. Pauline had three great-grandchildren, Amber Lynn Gregor of Monmouth, Jeffrey Worthing of Belgrade, and Rachelle Worthing of Sanford. She was blessed to have had a great-great-granddaughter, Baylee Worthing. Pauline sure did love spoiling her grandbabies. Pauline is survived by her brother, James Simmons and wife, Louise of Manchester and her sister, Shirley Hutchinson of Augusta.



Pauline walked three miles to the Winthrop Schools until she was a junior in high school. She married Robert Flagg at the age of sixteen. She was a member of the Winthrop Center Friends Church at the same time. She went to church most of her life, participated in the Thimble Club as well as worked on public suppers for community fundraising. She was a member of the Winthrop Grange for 50 years. She filled many leadership roles from creating programming, bringing flowers to the sick and comforting them. She also worked on the budget committee for the town of Winthrop. Pauline had her own cottage industry, making jewelry, painting wooden lawn ornaments, and helping elders with their homes. She worked in the shoe factory, was a sales clerk for Wilson's Dollar Store in Winthrop, chambermaid for the local motels, and an Avon representative, lastly, ending her career at K-mart in Augusta where she retired. In retirement years, she continued to work in her gardens and enjoyed the outdoors feeding the birds and visiting neighbors, family & friends. She also, had a passion for going to Boothbay and enjoying the sights. She will be deeply missed by all the hearts she touched over the last 93 years. Thank you, to all the staff at Woodlands in Hallowell for the care of Pauline over the last few years. A graveside service will be held in July.



Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Pauline Flagg to:



Woodlands Assisted Living of Hallowell



152 Winthrop St.



Hallowell, ME 04347 or







P.O. Box 96011



Washington, D.C.



20090-6011







WINTHROP - Pauline Bertha Simmons Flagg, 93, formerly of Winthrop, died Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Woodlands in Hallowell.Pauline was born in Fayette, on July 7, 1925, the daughter of James and Ruth (Damren) Simmons of Winthrop. She was the widow of Robert Clifton Flagg, to whom she was married for 65 years, and lived in Winthrop most of her life.Pauline had two daughters, Rosalie and husband, William Worthing Jr. of Manchester and Roberta Flagg of Augusta. Pauline had three grandchildren, William Worthing III and wife, Valerie of Manchester, Tammy Worthing Gregor and husband, Dale of Monmouth, Heidi Record and partner, Lindy Carroll of Wells. Pauline had three great-grandchildren, Amber Lynn Gregor of Monmouth, Jeffrey Worthing of Belgrade, and Rachelle Worthing of Sanford. She was blessed to have had a great-great-granddaughter, Baylee Worthing. Pauline sure did love spoiling her grandbabies. Pauline is survived by her brother, James Simmons and wife, Louise of Manchester and her sister, Shirley Hutchinson of Augusta.Pauline walked three miles to the Winthrop Schools until she was a junior in high school. She married Robert Flagg at the age of sixteen. She was a member of the Winthrop Center Friends Church at the same time. She went to church most of her life, participated in the Thimble Club as well as worked on public suppers for community fundraising. She was a member of the Winthrop Grange for 50 years. She filled many leadership roles from creating programming, bringing flowers to the sick and comforting them. She also worked on the budget committee for the town of Winthrop. Pauline had her own cottage industry, making jewelry, painting wooden lawn ornaments, and helping elders with their homes. She worked in the shoe factory, was a sales clerk for Wilson's Dollar Store in Winthrop, chambermaid for the local motels, and an Avon representative, lastly, ending her career at K-mart in Augusta where she retired. In retirement years, she continued to work in her gardens and enjoyed the outdoors feeding the birds and visiting neighbors, family & friends. She also, had a passion for going to Boothbay and enjoying the sights. She will be deeply missed by all the hearts she touched over the last 93 years. Thank you, to all the staff at Woodlands in Hallowell for the care of Pauline over the last few years. A graveside service will be held in July.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Pauline Flagg to:Woodlands Assisted Living of Hallowell152 Winthrop St.Hallowell, ME 04347 orP.O. Box 96011Washington, D.C.20090-6011 Funeral Home Roberts Funeral Home

62 Bowdoin Street

Winthrop , ME 04364

(207) 377-8696 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Maine on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.