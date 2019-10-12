Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Alice "Polly" (Lagasse) Runnells. View Sign Service Information Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

CANAAN - Pauline "Polly" Alice (Lagasse) Runnells, passed away Oct. 8, 2019 at her home in Canaan with family by her side. She was born in Madison on April 10, 1935 the daughter of Armand J. Sr. and Evelyn (Lambert) Lagasse. She attended school in Skowhegan; finishing high school in 1954Pauline worked as a curb service waitress for Ma-Bean and her son Kermit; Grant Store in Skowhegan and Portland; telephone company in Hartford, Conn. testing wires in telephones etc; several shoe stores in Skowhegan for 13 years; Laverdiers ware-house in Benton for seven years; in the end of her working career, 25 years were spent at her favorite job at SAD 49 where she cooked and served students lunches, she then retired.Pauline loved to go camping and fishing with her husband Raymond. They spent many years traveling through-out Maine. She dearly loved taking care of her five beagle dogs, watching them participate in field trails and rabbit hunting with her husband and friends. In the later years, after the passing of her husband Raymond, she purchased her 1st new car, a Toyota Corolla Sport. She loved going out for a drive (her hobby) each day weather permited.She is survived by her two stepchildren Debbie A. Runnells from Unity, Gary G. Runnells, his wife Lori and son Logan in Canaan; six step grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren: brothers, Linwood Lagasse and his wife Shirley; Donald Lagasse and his wife Claudette of Killington, Conn.; sisters, Audrey Wentworth and husband Royal of Connecticut, Corinne Thurston and husband Howard (deceased) of Madison, Conn.; Barbara West of Skowhegan, Janet Cassidy and husband Roland (deceased) of Florida. Judy Ellis and husband Larry of Skowhegan.She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Brenda Mallon and Christine Lagasse, brothers, Eugene Lagasse, Richard Lagasse, Armand "Duffy" Lagasse, her loving husband, (George) Raymond Runnells; stepdaughter, Sherry Mower; and several nieces and nephews.Pauline "Polly" will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.At Pauline's request there will be no funeral or services. Her ashes will be buried along the side of her deceased husband George Raymond Runnells in the cemetery on Maple Street in Fairfield.Thank you to the Hospice staff of Maine General. Mom's Nurse Nancy is a dedicated, kind, and knowledgeable person. She made a huge difference in Polly's comfort. Dr. Oto Prokof, mom's physician is a very caring doctor who's skill of care made a significant difference. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.Donations may be made in Polly's memory to the:SomersetHumane SocietyPO Box 453Skowhegan Maine 04330







