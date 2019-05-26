Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula R. Williams. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLIS - Paula R. Williams, 68, passed away at her home in Hollis on May 18, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family. Over the years Paula worked as a seamstress (working in both fabric and leather). She also owned and operated a janitorial service and served as treasurer for the town of Hollis for several years.



She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Business and Professional Women, and other municipal professional groups.



Paula will always be remembered for her love of family and her warm hospitality. She helped many individuals who were in personal difficulty because of neglect or abuse.



Paula enjoyed knitting, making penny rugs, sewing crafts, cooking, playing cards, dancing, raising orchids, and her puppies.



Paula is survived by her husband of 40 years - Winfried "Win" Williams; her son, Joseph W. Gilpatrick; a granddaughter, Taylor Ruby Gilpatrick all of Hollis; two sisters, Marie Gammon of Gardiner and Bea Fuller of South Gardiner; her "adoptive" grandchildren, Lila Hamilton of Alfred, Emily Jordan of Hollis, and Jordan Walker of Westbrook. There are also five nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours to celebrate Paula's life are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday May 31, at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel 498 Long Plains Rd (Rte. 22) Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Funeral Chapel website:



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to



Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America



3011 Townsgate Road



Suite 450



Westlake Village, CA 91361







HOLLIS - Paula R. Williams, 68, passed away at her home in Hollis on May 18, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family. Over the years Paula worked as a seamstress (working in both fabric and leather). She also owned and operated a janitorial service and served as treasurer for the town of Hollis for several years.She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Business and Professional Women, and other municipal professional groups.Paula will always be remembered for her love of family and her warm hospitality. She helped many individuals who were in personal difficulty because of neglect or abuse.Paula enjoyed knitting, making penny rugs, sewing crafts, cooking, playing cards, dancing, raising orchids, and her puppies.Paula is survived by her husband of 40 years - Winfried "Win" Williams; her son, Joseph W. Gilpatrick; a granddaughter, Taylor Ruby Gilpatrick all of Hollis; two sisters, Marie Gammon of Gardiner and Bea Fuller of South Gardiner; her "adoptive" grandchildren, Lila Hamilton of Alfred, Emily Jordan of Hollis, and Jordan Walker of Westbrook. There are also five nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.Visiting hours to celebrate Paula's life are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday May 31, at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel 498 Long Plains Rd (Rte. 22) Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Funeral Chapel website: www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made toMesothelioma Research Foundation of America3011 Townsgate RoadSuite 450Westlake Village, CA 91361 Published in Central Maine on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close