Paula R. Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula R. Williams.
Service Information
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HOLLIS - Paula R. Williams, 68, passed away at her home in Hollis on May 18, 2018 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family. Over the years Paula worked as a seamstress (working in both fabric and leather). She also owned and operated a janitorial service and served as treasurer for the town of Hollis for several years.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Business and Professional Women, and other municipal professional groups.

Paula will always be remembered for her love of family and her warm hospitality. She helped many individuals who were in personal difficulty because of neglect or abuse.

Paula enjoyed knitting, making penny rugs, sewing crafts, cooking, playing cards, dancing, raising orchids, and her puppies.

Paula is survived by her husband of 40 years - Winfried "Win" Williams; her son, Joseph W. Gilpatrick; a granddaughter, Taylor Ruby Gilpatrick all of Hollis; two sisters, Marie Gammon of Gardiner and Bea Fuller of South Gardiner; her "adoptive" grandchildren, Lila Hamilton of Alfred, Emily Jordan of Hollis, and Jordan Walker of Westbrook. There are also five nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours to celebrate Paula's life are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday May 31, at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel 498 Long Plains Rd (Rte. 22) Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Funeral Chapel website: www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America

3011 Townsgate Road

Suite 450

Westlake Village, CA 91361

Send Flowers
Published in Central Maine on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.