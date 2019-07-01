GARDINER - Paul Winfield Gray, 79, of Gardiner died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care at Gray Birch, in Augusta with his wife by his side.
He was born was born in Gardiner on Dec. 23, 1939, the son of Carroll and Rita (Pette) Gray.
Paul graduated from Hallowell High School in 1958 and served four years in the Air Force. He married Cynthia Ouellette in 1961. Paul retired from the Maine Department of Labor in 1994.
Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, bird watching, and gardening for many years. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. For many years also enjoyed the A1 Diner morning coffee gang.
Paul was predeceased by his parents; stepmother Ruth (Johnson) Gray; his sister Alice Sanborn and brother-in-law George Sanborn.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Gray of Gardiner; two sons, Keith Gray and wife Renee of Dresden, Scott Gray and his finance Marge of Hallowell, two daughters, Suzanne Hinkley and husband Maurice of Pittston, Kerry Trask and husband Troy of Augusta; eight grandchildren, Josiah, Kaitlyn (Ben Norris), Samantha, Ethan, McKenzie, Caleb, Ryan, and Gabby; his step brother Robert and wife Lyn Gray of Hallowell; a step sister Betty Isle of Saranac Lake, New York; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Gardiner. Following the service, a reception will be held at the family's home in Gardiner.
Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Care Center
154 Dresden Avenue
Gardiner, Maine 04345
Published in Central Maine on July 1, 2019