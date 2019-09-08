STANDISH - Paul Whitman, 80, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. The son of Carl and Laura (Pierce) Whitman, he was one of 11 children and was born on Aug. 8, 1939, in Augusta.
Paul grew up in Manchester, Maine, and graduated from Cony High School. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 340 and enjoyed a career as a truck driver retiring in June 1997 from Yellow Freight. Paul had a passion for golf and was an active member of the Naples Golf Club. He treasured his annual hunting trips to "The Hilton" in Sweden, Maine. Above all, he was devoted to his family and cherished the time he spent with them.
In addition to his parents Paul was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Ernestine (Hewett) Whitman; he is survived by his children, Mark Whitman and his wife Naomi of Limington, Bruce Whitman and his wife Linda of Tobyhanna, Pa., Stacy Nunley and her husband John of Gray, and Brenda Buzzell and her husband Butch of Baldwin; grandchildren, Corey, Heath, Darcy, Lance, Lindsay, Christopher, Megan, David, Marcus, and Kyle; and great grandchildren, Madison K., Miller, Ella, Emily, Kinleigh, Madison M., McKenna, and Bentley..
Visiting hours will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, September 14, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. A memorial service will follow visitation at 3 p.m. Interment will take place in East Winthrop at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Paul's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests donations to the
Cumberland Maine Fire Association for the Brandon Thibeau Scholarship Fund
366 Tuttle Road
Cumberland, ME 04021
or to the
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
11 Hunnewell Road
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Central Maine on Sept. 8, 2019