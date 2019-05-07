SKOWHEGAN - Paul V. Corson, 53, of Skowhegan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home in Skowhegan, Maine.
He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Harold N. Corson and Barbara Flanders.
He was educated in the Athens and Madison Schools.
Paul had worked in several area shoe shops as a hand sewer for many years.
He enjoyed working on cars as well as putting together models. Paul liked riding around the back woods in Athens and going fishing, and he also enjoyed disturbing the peace with his music.
He is survived by his four children, Christa Corson of Skowhegan, Jacob Corson of Skowhegan, Vincent Corson of Hampden, Earl Corson of Hampden; mother, Barbara Flanders of Athens; two brothers, Steven Corson of Athens, Brian Flanders of Athens; two sisters, Michelle Crosby and her husband, Doug, of Norridgewock, Donna Wyman and her husband, Travis, of Embden; stepsister, Sally Burns of Skowhegan; two nieces and a nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father; his sister, Tina Kitteridge; paternal grandparents, Earl and Eleanor Corson and maternal grandparents Allie and Shirley Flanders.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12 p.m., at the Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens, Maine.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.
Memorial donations may be made to;
Somerset Humane Society
PO Box 453
Skowhegan, ME 04976
Published in Central Maine on May 7, 2019