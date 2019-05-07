Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul V. Corson. View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Paul V. Corson, 53, of Skowhegan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home in Skowhegan, Maine.







He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Harold N. Corson and Barbara Flanders.







He was educated in the Athens and Madison Schools.







Paul had worked in several area shoe shops as a hand sewer for many years.







He enjoyed working on cars as well as putting together models. Paul liked riding around the back woods in Athens and going fishing, and he also enjoyed disturbing the peace with his music.







He is survived by his four children, Christa Corson of Skowhegan, Jacob Corson of Skowhegan, Vincent Corson of Hampden, Earl Corson of Hampden; mother, Barbara Flanders of Athens; two brothers, Steven Corson of Athens, Brian Flanders of Athens; two sisters, Michelle Crosby and her husband, Doug, of Norridgewock, Donna Wyman and her husband, Travis, of Embden; stepsister, Sally Burns of Skowhegan; two nieces and a nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.







He was predeceased by his father; his sister, Tina Kitteridge; paternal grandparents, Earl and Eleanor Corson and maternal grandparents Allie and Shirley Flanders.







A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12 p.m., at the Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens, Maine.







Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.







Memorial donations may be made to;







Somerset Humane Society







PO Box 453







Skowhegan, ME 04976







SKOWHEGAN - Paul V. Corson, 53, of Skowhegan, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home in Skowhegan, Maine.He was born Aug. 16, 1965, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son of Harold N. Corson and Barbara Flanders.He was educated in the Athens and Madison Schools.Paul had worked in several area shoe shops as a hand sewer for many years.He enjoyed working on cars as well as putting together models. Paul liked riding around the back woods in Athens and going fishing, and he also enjoyed disturbing the peace with his music.He is survived by his four children, Christa Corson of Skowhegan, Jacob Corson of Skowhegan, Vincent Corson of Hampden, Earl Corson of Hampden; mother, Barbara Flanders of Athens; two brothers, Steven Corson of Athens, Brian Flanders of Athens; two sisters, Michelle Crosby and her husband, Doug, of Norridgewock, Donna Wyman and her husband, Travis, of Embden; stepsister, Sally Burns of Skowhegan; two nieces and a nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.He was predeceased by his father; his sister, Tina Kitteridge; paternal grandparents, Earl and Eleanor Corson and maternal grandparents Allie and Shirley Flanders.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 12 p.m., at the Mount Rest Cemetery in Athens, Maine.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.Memorial donations may be made to;Somerset Humane SocietyPO Box 453Skowhegan, ME 04976 Published in Central Maine on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close